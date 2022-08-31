The head of the Arabic Center for Iranian Studies has said that Sadr had a strange miscalculation as far as his movements could not attract any of the Iraqi political parties to the Sadr faction.

Mohammad Saleh Sedqiyan said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Muqtada al-Sadr is politically disappointed.

The Sadrists are looking to dissolve their desired institutions, especially the parliament to finally be able to bring new characters to power and form a new system, the expert added.

The fact is that such demands are not customary and legal logic, he said, adding that Sadr is upset because he could not form the government in any way and he observed a shaky behavior behind which was a political stalemate, and that is why I believe that he is politically disappointed, he noted.

He emphasized that Sadr had a strange miscalculation, adding that his movements could not attract any of the political parties to the Sadr faction.

