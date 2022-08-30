The former ambassador of Iran to Norway has said that the appointment of the ambassador of the U.S. to the North Pole has put on display the continuation of conflict between the U.S. and Russia in the north pole which is rooted in the strategic importance of this region.

Given the war in Ukraine and the intention of the U.S. to continue this war, Washington wants to strengthen its activity in the North Pole, Abdolreza Farajirad told ILNA.

The U.S. wants to form a coalition against Russia in the North Pole, the expert said, adding that the U.S. seeks to consider the geopolitical and strategic importance of this region to be able to provide a safe place for itself in this region.

