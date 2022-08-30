An Iraqi expert has said that Muqtada al-Sadr may come back to his political life if the Iraqi parliament is dissolved and early elections are held.

Muqtada al-Sadr stepping out of the political scene in Iraq was predictable because he hasn’t accepted any responsibility for others, Najm Alqassab told ILNA.

He further underlined that the best solution to the current political crisis in Iraq is for the Federal Court to order the dissolution of parliament and set a date for early elections.

Referring to the aims of Muqtada al-Sadr from stepping out of the political scene in Iraq, the expert noted that Muqtada al-Sadr's followers, who enter the streets, are his tools to put pressure on the federal court to dissolve the parliament.

Asked about whether Muqtada al-Sadr's announcement on his abandonment of the country's political scene is a kind of political trick to return to power, he answered that I don’t think that Sadr's withdrawal is a political trick.

But he may come back to his political life if the Iraqi parliament is dissolved and early elections are held, he added.

Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of Iraq’s Sadrist movement, in a statement on Monday, announced his abandonment of the country's political scene.

