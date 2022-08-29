Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of Iraq’s Sadrist movement, in a statement on Monday, announced his abandonment of the country's political scene.

He said that he will not intervene in the Iraq's political affairs any more.

Al-Sadr had earlier quitted the Iraqi political scene, but returned to the scene again.

In 2014, he announced his abandonment of the political activities and the closure of all the political, social and regional offices of his movement.

endNewsMessage1