Israel attacks against Syria a warning message to Iran: Expert
An expert on regional issues has said that Israel wants to say that they target Syria without any permission and on the other hand they want to send a warning message to Iran.
Israel’s attack against Tartus and Hama which are located in western Syria can be considered an important case, Mosayb Naimi told ILNA.
He said that targeting these areas is considered a multidimensional scenario, adding that Israel wants to say that they target Syria without any permission, and on the other hand they want to send a warning message to Iran.