An expert on regional issues has said that Israel wants to say that they target Syria without any permission and on the other hand they want to send a warning message to Iran.

Israel’s attack against Tartus‎ and Hama which are located in western Syria can be considered an important case, Mosayb Naimi told ILNA.

He said that targeting these areas is considered a multidimensional scenario, adding that Israel wants to say that they target Syria without any permission, and on the other hand they want to send a warning message to Iran.

