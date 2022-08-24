An expert on the U.S. has said that the U.S. is magnifying the threat posed by China and even the power of this country to turn the situation against Beijing.

The U.S. is magnifying the threat posed by China and even the power of this country to turn the situation against Beijing based on its macro strategies, Mehdi Motaharnia said in remarks to ILNA.

In this path, in addition to China, they also have targeted Iran and Russia and have involved each one of them in a case to finally create a general policy, the expert said.

He added that the U.S. wants to show a big picture of the future of the world and at different points put parts of this big picture together just like a puzzle.

The U.S. aim in picturing this big puzzle is to show it to the entire world and to distract countries from its strategy, he added.

