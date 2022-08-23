An expert on regional issues has said that Egypt is playing the role of a safety valve for Israel and one of the goals that are important for Tel Aviv is the issue of reopening and blocking of Rafah crossing by Egypt.

In fact, Egypt's meditation is a double play in the Palestine case because this country wasn’t neutral during the last decades which shows Cairo’s performance wasn’t helpful, Mosadeq Mosadeqpoor said in remarks to ILNA.

Because of that, I think that what is being said that the relations between Egypt and Israel are facing problems is not true and that the current political crisis is not true as well.

Egypt is playing the role of a safety valve for Israel, he said, adding that one of the goals that are important for Tel Aviv is the issue of reopening and blocking of Rafah crossing by Egypt, the expert said.

The Zionists are harming the image of Egypt in the Arab world, he added.

