Palestinian resistance movements, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, announced on Monday that resistance against the Zionist regime is their strategic choice which they will never abandon.

The groups made the announcement in a joint statement they issued after their meeting in Gaza City.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad stressed that they will continue resistance through bilateral coordination, including their military wings; namely, the al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas and al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad.

The two movements warned the “Zionist enemy” against any stupid act against the Palestinian nation, stressing that their response to any act of aggression will be firm and united.

According to the statement, political, as well as security and military leaders from both movements attended the Monday meeting that explored ways to strengthen resistance, and popular and national support for it.

The statement added, Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders also evaluated relations between the two groups, agreeing to increase joint activities and form a joint committee working on political, security and military issues.

The two groups stressed that the Resistance Chamber for Joint Operations is a national achievement, in which all Palestinian groups are participating and acting within a single framework on top of which are al-Qassam Brigades and al-Quds Brigades.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad emphasized that they will make efforts to promote the chamber until all Palestinian territories are liberated and refugees return to their land.

endNewsMessage1