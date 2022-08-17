An expert on regional issues has said that bin Salman seeks maximum suppression inside and outside of Saudi Arabia to prevent the formation of a strong opposition outside of this country.

Recently, there have been reports of the establishment of a new security unit in Saudi Arabia on the order of the crown prince of this country, whose purpose is to suppress the opponents of Saudi Arabia abroad, Hassan Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He pointed out that this issue shows that despite the international criticism of Mohammad Bin Salman, the view of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince toward his civil and internal opponents is still negative and aggressive.

Many analysts believe that this behavior of Mohammad bin Salman is similar to Saddam and Gaddafi’s behavior that didn’t accept any criticism and eliminated all their opponents around the world, the expert added.

Bin Salman seeks maximum suppression inside and outside of Saudi Arabia, the expert said, adding that he wants to prevent the formation of a strong opposition outside of Saudi Arabia.

endNewsMessage1