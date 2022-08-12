An expert on Israel has said that undoubtedly, if a full-scale war is to break out, the Zionist regime must fight the Islamic Jihad on four fronts, which is beyond their power.

There are several reasons for the Israeli army's attack on Gaza, Mohammad Jafar Rzavi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Commenting on the reasons for Israel's attack on Gaza, he said that “on the international scale, Israel sought to deal a blow to the Palestinian resistance on the eve of the Iran nuclear agreement.”

But in domestic terms, this attack is considered to be the result of the security strategy of the Zionists, he added.

“Undoubtedly, if a full-scale war is to break out, the Zionist regime must fight the Islamic Jihad on four fronts, which I think is beyond their power,” he noted.

From Israel's point of view, Islamic Jihad is still considered the main obstacle to the talks, and that is why the attack against this movement has increased, he said.

