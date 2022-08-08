Ahmad Dastmalchian has said that the case of Beirut port explosion should be seen as a model of Western engineering in Lebanon against the resistance front.

The former Iranian ambassador to Lebanon said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that from the beginning of Beirut port explosion until today, which has been almost two years since its occurrence, we have seen that some groups are using all kinds of tactics to condemn Lebanon's Hezbollah in any way possible.

In the Beirut explosion, we witness that a huge amount of an explosive material was deposited in an area that was under the management of the Al-Mustaqbal movement, he added.

He noted that the question is that how this group does not claim any responsibility for this explosion? The answer is completely political and rooted in domestic competition and foreign policies in Lebanon.

“I believe that this case should be seen as a model of Western engineering in Lebanon against the resistance front of this country so that they can direct the situation (in Lebanon) in their favor,” he said.

