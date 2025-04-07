IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran for talks

Referring to the recent phone call between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, the senior Iranian diplomat told Mehr News Agency that Iran has given its preliminary approval for Grossi’s visit to Tehran.

“In this call, due to ongoing developments, we expressed our concerns and expectations, reminding the IAEA of its responsibilities toward member states,” Baghai said. He added that while Grossi's visit to Iran has been agreed to, further negotiations on the details and schedule are ongoing.

