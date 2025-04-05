Iran welcomes trilateral agreement between Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan

The agreement was signed on March 31 in Khujand, Tajikistan, by the presidents of the three countries: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, and President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan. They signed a document regarding the junction point of their state borders as well as the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship.

On Friday, Baqaei described the agreement as an important step by the three countries toward respecting each other’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, building trust, and strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia.

