Official reveals more details on Iran's response to US letter

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Ali Shamkhani addressed US policies towards Iran and the country’s diplomatic approach to Washington's communications.

Shamkhani emphasized that the US has consistently pursued a multi-layered strategy against Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, the US. has used a combined package against Iran, including military threats, psychological warfare, interference in Iran’s internal affairs, and mobilizing so-called allies against us. This is nothing new,” he said.





