Muslims should take drastic efforts to stop Israeli crimes: FM Araghchi

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday evening, urging Muslim countries across the world to take “drastic and collective” efforts to confront Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, Press TV reported.

Araghchi pointed to the Israeli regime’s resumption of its genocidal war on Gaza since Tuesday in outright breach of Tel Aviv’s ceasefire agreement with the coastal sliver’s Hamas resistance movement.

The fresh genocidal campaign has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in addition to the roughly 48,000 people that the brutal military onslaught had already killed.





