Iran backs national sovereignty, integration of DRC

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei welcomed the African Union's efforts to help establish a ceasefire in the conflict zone and expressed hope that the disputes in the Democratic Republic of Congo would be resolved through dialogue and intra-African solutions.

At least 11 people were killed and 65 wounded when explosions rocked the city of Bukavu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo during a rally for the M23 rebel group and their supporters on February 28.





endNewsMessage1