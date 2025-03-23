Iran backs national sovereignty, integration of DRC
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the escalation of conflicts in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), emphasizing Iran's support for the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei welcomed the African Union's efforts to help establish a ceasefire in the conflict zone and expressed hope that the disputes in the Democratic Republic of Congo would be resolved through dialogue and intra-African solutions.
At least 11 people were killed and 65 wounded when explosions rocked the city of Bukavu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo during a rally for the M23 rebel group and their supporters on February 28.