Iran reacts to US-UK airstrikes on Yemen

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has fiercely condemned the brutal US and UK airstrikes on various parts of Yemen, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens, including innocent women and children.

Baghaei stressed that the military aggression by the US and the UK constitutes a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, particularly regarding the prohibition of the use of force and the respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also emphasized the United Nations and the Security Council's responsibility to address such violations that threaten international peace and security.

