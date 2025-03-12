Pezeshkian says never accepts talks with shameless Trump

"You should be ashamed of yourself after what you did to [Ukrainian President] Zelensky recently," Pezeshkian said in a speech on Tuesday in an apparent reference to recent unprecedented live televised quarrel between visiting the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance in the White House.

The Iranian president pointed to the reiteration of threats against Iran by the US president and said that "When you threaten me, I don't want to negotiate with you. Do whatever damn thing you can."

