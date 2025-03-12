Iran warns to target Americans engaged in terror, sabotage

The initiative is being coordinated by the Foreign Ministry's Department of Legal and International Affairs, in collaboration with relevant agencies and the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a post on X, former Twitter, on Tuesday, according to Press TV.

He emphasized that the effort was benefiting from existing legislation, such as the "Law on Countering Human Rights Violations and Adventurous and Terrorist Actions of the United States in the [West Asia] Region" and the "Law on Counteracting the Declaration of [Iran’s] Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a ‘Terrorist Organization’ by the United States."

