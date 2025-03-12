Iran condemns hostage-taking incident in Pakistan

The senior Iranian diplomat expressed deep concern over the security threat posed to innocent civilians and denounced the terrorist act that endangered lives.

Reaffirming Iran’s principled stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, he extended solidarity to the government and people of Pakistan and reiterated Iran’s readiness to provide any necessary assistance to help resolve the crisis.

Separatist militants launched an attack on the Jaffar Express, a passenger train carrying around 500 people in southwestern Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Tuesday.

