IRGC dismantles two terrorist teams in southeast Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has disbanded two Takfiri terrorist teams in Sistan-and-Baluchestan province, southeast Iran.

In a statement on Saturday, the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force announced that the two teams comprising nine terrorists were identified in the south of the province before they could carry out any sabotage act.

A sizable amount of ammunition was seized from the Takfiri terrorists as well, the statement further said.

endNewsMessage1