Deputy FM calls for removal of US, EU sanctions on Iran

In a post on his X account, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi hailed the history of relations between Iran and Austria.

“Today, at the conference titled ‘History of Cultural and Diplomatic Relations between Iran and Austria’, held at the University of Tehran, I spoke and emphasized: One of the important dimensions of Iran-Austria relations is their cultural cooperation, which can serve as a bridge between the peoples of the two countries,” the deputy minister said.

“The presence of educated Iranians in Austria can be a factor in bringing the two countries closer,” he added.

