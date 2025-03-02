Parl. gives vote of no-confidence to Iran’s economy minister

Jabbar Kouchakinejad, representative of the people of Rasht constituency in the Iranian Parliament in an interview with Mehr news agency said that when former Minister of Economy Hemmati was unable to win a vote of confidence from the Parliament again, he was dismissed from his position.

Ultimately, members of the Iranian Parliament withdrew their vote of confidence from Hemmati with 182 votes in favor, 89 votes against, one abstention vote, and one invalid vote out of 273 votes cast.

