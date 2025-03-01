IRGC Navy will give decisive, resounding response to threats: Admiral Tangsiri

Today, the IRGC navy is no longer dependent on any foreign power, and by relying on science, the IRGC Navy is taking steps in the path of authority, Iran’s IRGC Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

"In the past, we had to cooperate with foreigners to confront the enemy, but today, we provide all our defense needs relying on domestic power," Tangsiri clarified.

