Doctrine of resistance remains alive: Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN
Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN stated that the bloodshed in defense of the oppressed in Gaza will serve as an accelerator for the defeat of the occupiers.
Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN wrote on X social media that the bloodshed in the path of God, in defense of the oppressed in Gaza and human dignity, has not been in vain; rather, it serves as an accelerator for the defeat of the occupiers, the liberation of al-Quds, and the establishment of a just peace.
As long as occupation and aggression persist, the doctrine of resistance remains alive, the message added.