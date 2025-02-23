Doctrine of resistance remains alive: Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN wrote on X social media that the bloodshed in the path of God, in defense of the oppressed in Gaza and human dignity, has not been in vain; rather, it serves as an accelerator for the defeat of the occupiers, the liberation of al-Quds, and the establishment of a just peace.

As long as occupation and aggression persist, the doctrine of resistance remains alive, the message added.

