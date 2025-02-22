Iran parl. speaker to attend Nasrallah funeral in Lebanon

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will travel to Lebanon on Sunday to attend the funeral of Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, says a senior lawmaker.

Alireza Salimi, a member of the parliament’s presiding board, told IRNA on Saturday that Qalibaf, along with several other Iranian officials and lawmakers, will take part in the funeral procession.

