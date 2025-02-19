Israeli regime failed to achieve any of its goals: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Israeli regime has failed to achieve any of its sinister goals despite committing most severe crimes and killing tens of thousands of defenseless Palestinian women and children.

In a meeting with visiting secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, Araghchi emphasized the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation to in their quest for self-determination and liberation of their land from eight-decade-long occupation decades. He congratulated the historical victory of the Palestinian people and resistance against the Israeli regime’s unprecedented 16-month genocide in Gaza.

Praising the unity and integration among Palestinians, Araghchi reiterated Iran's principled stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate and legal resistance of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupiers.

