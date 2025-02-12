OIC to hold emergency meeting at Iran FM's suggestion

After the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi requested, Egypt said Tuesday that a preliminary agreement has been reached to hold an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to reject the relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks with his counterparts from OIC member states, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, and Jordan, to address Palestinian developments, a Foreign Ministry statement said, according to Anadolu Agency.

"These discussions resulted in a preliminary agreement to hold an emergency OIC ministerial meeting following the Arab summit in Cairo on Feb. 27,” the statement said.

