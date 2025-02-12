Iran files complaint to UNSC over Trump's threats

Kazem Gharibabadi made the announcement in an X post on Tuesday, three days after Trump warned that he would prefer to make a deal with Iran instead of "bombing the hell out of it... They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die.”

According to Press TV website, Ghraibabadi said the huge participation of the Iranian people in Monday's march commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution was "a strong response to the US president's recent threats."

"Iran will resolutely protect its security and national interests," he added.

