Iran dismisses renewed U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ policy

Iran has dismissed United States President Donald Trump’s decision to reinstate the “maximum pressure” campaign from his first administration, saying the failed hostile approach toward the Islamic Republic is doomed to fail again.

“The maximum pressure [policy] is a failed experience, and trying it again will lead to another failure,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday.

Araghchi said that if the pressure campaign is aimed at preventing Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons, such a goal is unnecessary, as Iran is already a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

