Iran to attune ties with any Syrian gov’t chosen by Syrian people: FM
News code : ۱۵۸۲۸۹۱
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran will attune ties with any government in Syria that is chosen by the Syrian people on the basis of mutual respect and interests.
“Decisions about Syria’s future are for the Syrian people to make, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will fine-tune its relations with any governing system that arises from the collective will of the [Syrian] people on the basis of mutual respect and interests and in accordance with international law,” Araghchi said on Sunday.
The top Iranian diplomat made the comments in a decree he issued to appoint Mohammad Reza Ra’ouf Sheibani as his special representative for Syrian affairs.