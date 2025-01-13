Iran to attune ties with any Syrian gov’t chosen by Syrian people: FM

“Decisions about Syria’s future are for the Syrian people to make, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will fine-tune its relations with any governing system that arises from the collective will of the [Syrian] people on the basis of mutual respect and interests and in accordance with international law,” Araghchi said on Sunday.

The top Iranian diplomat made the comments in a decree he issued to appoint Mohammad Reza Ra’ouf Sheibani as his special representative for Syrian affairs.

endNewsMessage1