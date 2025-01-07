Resistance school stronger despite recent setbacks: Iran FM

Speaking at a festival honoring managers and staff adhering to the teachings of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on Tuesday, Araghchi asserted that the enemies should not think that recent blows to the Resistance Front would be able to weaken its resolve or diminish its strength.

On the contrary, he said, these setbacks have only made the resistance stronger.

Araghchi also highlighted the effect of psychological operations, saying the ousted Syrian government’s army first suffered a psychological defeat and then a military one.

The impact, he explained, was amplified through media manipulation, causing the Syrian army to falter before even engaging in battle.

