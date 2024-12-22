No man, authority can be successful without capable women: Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the of ceremony celebrating Mother’s Day and Women’s Day on the occasion of the anniversary of the auspicious birth of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (PBUH) on Sunday.

Addressing the noble women present in the ceremony, Pezeshkian referred to the crucial and significant position of women in the different religions.

President Pezeshkian also attached great importance to the role of women in resolving the problems of the country.

endNewsMessage1