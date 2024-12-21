US accuses Iranian national of killing American citizen in Iraq

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Justice named the Iranian national as Mohammad Reza Noori, alleging that he is a member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who operated under the alias Abu Abbas.

The statement said that a complaint was issued Friday against Mohammad Reza Noori, 36, also known as Mohammad Reza Hossein, Ali Asghar Noori, and Abu Abbas.

The complaint accused the Iranian national of involvement in organizing the murder of American citizen Stephen Troll in Baghdad in 2022, according to the statement, which said that Noori was arrested in Iraq in March 2023.

