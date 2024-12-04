Iran’s UN envoy stresses support for Syria against terrorism

Iran's Ambassador and Permanente Representative to the United Nations, while expressing deep concern over the escalation of the situation in Syria, has said that the Islamic Republic remains steadfast in its support for the Syrian government and its people in their just and determined fight against terrorism.

Iran fully recognizes and supports Syria’s sovereign right to fight and eliminate terrorist groups such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which are causing widespread destruction, chaos, and suffering, Amir Saeid Iravani said in his address to the emergency meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday local time.

Elaborating on the crisis, the Iranian envoy said that the recent developments, especially the coordinated operations by terror groups, including al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, also known as the Nusra Front, pose serious threats to Syria’s sovereignty and stability.

