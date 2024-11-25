World must act in defense of Palestinian women, girls
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has called on the world to act in defense of Palestinian women and girls who are enduring an Israeli genocidal war.
"On Int'l Day for Elimination of Violence against #Women we are reminded of extreme violence generated by decades long cruel occupation & colonial erasure project in occupied Palestine; one is horrified at unprecedented onslaught of violence against women in #Gaza where tens of thousands of women and girls have been brutally killed and maimed; Gaza mothers and girls are all subject to starvation and repeated forced displacement," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote on a post on his X account on Sunday night.
"The world must act in defense of Palestinian women and girls," he stressed.