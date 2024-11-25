World must act in defense of Palestinian women, girls

"On Int'l Day for Elimination of Violence against #Women we are reminded of extreme violence generated by decades long cruel occupation & colonial erasure project in occupied Palestine; one is horrified at unprecedented onslaught of violence against women in #Gaza where tens of thousands of women and girls have been brutally killed and maimed; Gaza mothers and girls are all subject to starvation and repeated forced displacement," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote on a post on his X account on Sunday night.

"The world must act in defense of Palestinian women and girls," he stressed.

