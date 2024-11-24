‘Completely inappropriate’: Russia slams IAEA’s anti-Iran resolution

In a statement on Sunday, the Russian embassy in Tehran criticized the provocative actions of the US, the UK, Germany, and France at the latest Board of Governors meeting.

It argued the resolution aims to portray Tehran as the primary threat in West Asia and divert global attention from the Israeli war on Gaza.

On Thursday, the Board of Governors voted in favor of a resolution that alleged Tehran had poor cooperation with the agency and requested a comprehensive report on its nuclear activities at the latest by spring 2025.

endNewsMessage1