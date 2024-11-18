Iran warns incoming Trump admin against maximum pressure

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Monday, Takht-Ravanchi said coercion and intimidation against the Islamic Republic over its peaceful nuclear program would prove ineffective.

He expressed hope that US President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t repeat the same mistake he made during his first four-year presidency.

Back in May 2018, then-President Trump pulled the United States out of the landmark nuclear agreement between Tehran and six world powers in pursuit of a confrontational approach, which he called the “maximum pressure” campaign, toward the Islamic Republic.

