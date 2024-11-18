Iran warns incoming Trump admin against maximum pressure
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has warned the incoming US administration that any attempt to reimpose “maximum pressure” on Tehran would be doomed to failure.
In an interview with the Financial Times published on Monday, Takht-Ravanchi said coercion and intimidation against the Islamic Republic over its peaceful nuclear program would prove ineffective.
He expressed hope that US President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t repeat the same mistake he made during his first four-year presidency.
Back in May 2018, then-President Trump pulled the United States out of the landmark nuclear agreement between Tehran and six world powers in pursuit of a confrontational approach, which he called the “maximum pressure” campaign, toward the Islamic Republic.