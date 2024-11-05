Araghchi urges EU to immediately reverse ‘immoral’ Iran Air ban

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, Araghchi said the move unjustly impacts ordinary Iranians and travelers, relying on “false and unfounded claims” about Iran’s military support to Russia.

“The EU recently targeted ordinary Iranians and other travelers by banning our airlines from Europe. It did so on the basis of the false and unfounded claim that Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia for use in #Ukraine,” he wrote.

endNewsMessage1