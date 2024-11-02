Closure of Iran's Consulates in Germany sanction against Iranians residing in that country: FM Araghchi

Writing on his X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, Aragchi said that the closure of Iran's Consulates in Germany is a sanction against Iranians residing in that country—most of whom possess German citizenship as well.

In support of a terrorist who took 14 innocent lives and injured more than 200 others, the German government is sanctioning tens of thousands of other Iranians holding German passport, he noted.

Anyone can see the wisdom in this decision, the top diplomat further noted.

