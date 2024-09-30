Martyring Resistance cmdrs. to create change in Islamic world: IRGC chief cmdr.

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami emphasized that Israeli assassination of former Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Deputy Commander for Operations of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) General Abbas Nilforoushan will create a lot of changes in the Islamic world.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of Deputy Commander for Operations of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) General Abbas Nilforoushan in Dahiyeh in Beirut, the chief commander stated Martyr Nilforushan was one of the most courageous and brave commanders with a dignified personality.

endNewsMessage1