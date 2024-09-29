Israel not achieved its goals in battlefield: Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday morning stated that the Zionist regime has not achieved its goals in the field and has entered into a hybrid war, seeking to eliminate the Resistance commanders through terror operations and psychological war.

He noted that the existence of this regime had been jeopardized due to the great failures, adding that it has adopted the tactical methods of terror and psychological operations out of desperation and to compensate for its strategic failures.

