Iran calls for holding extraordinary OIC meeting

Addressing the annual meeting of the OIC foreign ministers on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among the Islamic countries in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Islamic world is at a critical juncture and is facing a range of important challenges, especially the Palestinian issue, which remains our main priority, he added.

As one of the founding members of the OIC, Iran has always supported the Islamic Ummah’s efforts to deal with the main challenges and pay special attention to the Palestinian issue, Gharibabadi stated.

endNewsMessage1