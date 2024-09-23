Al-Aqsa Storm Operation Has Changed Everything, Iranian Spokesman Says

In an interview with Tasnim, Nasser Kanaani said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation has changed the strategic balance in favor of Palestine and the resistance groups.

He said the anti-Israeli operation has also shifted the strategic regional equations in such a way that they won’t return to the state before October 2023.

Echoing remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Kanaani said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation has dispelled the myth of invincibility of the Israeli regime.