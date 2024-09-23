Al-Aqsa Storm Operation Has Changed Everything, Iranian Spokesman Says
The Al-Aqsa Storm operation that the Palestinian resistance forces carried out against the Israeli regime had such profound impacts on strategic regional equations that circumstances won’t remain as they were before October 2023, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said.
In an interview with Tasnim, Nasser Kanaani said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation has changed the strategic balance in favor of Palestine and the resistance groups.
He said the anti-Israeli operation has also shifted the strategic regional equations in such a way that they won’t return to the state before October 2023.
Echoing remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Kanaani said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation has dispelled the myth of invincibility of the Israeli regime.