IRGC Chief comments on launch of Iranian Research Satellite

In a message to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and Minister of Communication and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi on Saturday, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami said the success in putting the Chamran-1 satellite into an orbit 550 kilometers above the Earth’s surface with the Qaem-100 satellite carrier manifests the joint endeavor and cooperation by the Iranian organizations.

The magnificent achievement embodies perfect cooperation between the IRGC and the administration in bringing national glory to Iran, the commander said.

The general stated that the joint efforts by the space department of Iran Electronics Industries, the Aerospace Research Institute of Iran, and the domestic knowledge-based companies indicate Iran’s resolve to make great progress in emerging technologies in the age of technological battle among the world powers.

endNewsMessage1