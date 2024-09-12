Pezeshkian arrives in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

Pezeshkian is considered as the first Iranian president to visit the Kurdistan Region of Iraq since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian President arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Thursday morning, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and several officials welcomed the Iranian president with an official ceremony at Erbil International Airport.

The Iranian president is scheduled to hold several meetings with Kurdish leaders in Erbil and then head to Al-Sulaymaniyah.