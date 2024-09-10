Iran condemns Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Khan Yunis

Nasser Kan’ani pointed to the signs indicating the use of bunker buster bombs in the heinous crime and disappearance of a number of Palestinian refugees in the pits created as a result of the Israeli invasion and added, “With its insane attacks against Palestinian civilians and refugee camps, the criminal Zionist regime once again showed that it does not adhere to any of the legal and international norms, moral and humane principles.”

He emphasized that the continuation of such heinous crimes during the past eleven months and the expansion of invasion of the Zionist regime against the security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the regional countries are clear and undeniable examples of threats to international peace and security, genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

