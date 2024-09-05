US, its western allies prolonged war by arming Ukraine: Iran
Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations has once again rejected as “baseless and misleading” the accusations leveled by the United States, England and France against Tehran about its alleged role in the Ukraine conflict.
Amir-Saeid Iravani, in an identical letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary General of the United Nations on Wednesday local time criticized the US and its allies of fueling the flame of war by supplying Ukraine with lethal weapons.
Sending advanced weapons by the West, especially the US, has prolonged the war in Ukraine and harmed civilians and civilian infrastructure, the Iranian envoy said his letter, adding that any claim that Iran is involved in the sale, export or transfer of arms to the Russian Federation and violation of its international obligations are therefore completely baseless