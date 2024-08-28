Iran warns Zionist regime against desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The cabinet of the criminal Zionist regime is seeking to implement its sacrilegious plots against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Kanaani said on Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

He noted that the Israeli regime continues to express its intention to construct a synagogue in place of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically condemns the recent statements and schemes, warning against any violation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Zionists’ crossing of the Islamic Ummah’s red lines.

