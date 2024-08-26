Expansion of ties with regional states among priorities of govt. foreign policy: Araghchi

Yesterday and today, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia called to offer congratulations. Moving towards a "strong and united region" through dialogue, cooperation, synergy, and empathy with the regional countries is among the priorities of the 14th government's foreign policy.

Also, yesterday and today, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia called to congratulate me. The Caucasus Region is geopolitically and strategically significant for the Islamic Republic of Iran. Historical, cultural, and geographical proximity has more than doubled the importance of expanding relations with the countries in this region.

Antonio Tajani, Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs, called today to offer his congratulations. We held an extensive discussion about the regional developments. I told him that a response to the Zionist regime's terrorist action in Tehran is inevitable. This response will be precise and calculated. Unlike the Zionist regime, Iran is not seeking to escalate tensions, though it does not fear it.

